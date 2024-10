Kimberly Dunn Recognized as 2024 NAESP National Distinguished Principal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kimberly Dunn, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Fort Knox Community Superintendent, poses with her award, a bell inscribed with The Great Seal of the United States on the front and National Distinguished Principal, 2024, Kimberly Dunn, Dept. of Defense Education Activity, and National Association of Elementary School Principals on the back. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.