PRANG Citizen-Airman initiates surfer rescue

Photo By Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez, a public affairs specialist with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, poses for an environmental portrait, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 19, 2024. Montalvo identified a distressed person in open water off the coast of a beach and contacted local authorities to initiate an emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez, a public affairs specialist with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, identified a distressed person in open water off the coast of a beach and contacted local authorities to initiate an emergency response that saved that surfer’s life, Oct. 14, 2024.



Montalvo, who was having a family day, saw a person being pulled away offshore by the currents and, as a responsible Citizen-Airmen, called 911 to inform about the ongoing situation, prompting an immediate response from the U.S. Coast Guard and the San Juan Police Department Maritime Unit, who ultimately rescued the individual.



“As minutes passed by, my cousin and I saw someone drifting further away from the shoreline, and I considered it as a high-risk situation, so I instantly called the authorities,” said Montalvo. “After I saw the responders complete the rescue, I was glad that the person was alive and safe to return to their loved ones.”



By her example, Montalvo showcased that contacting emergency responders is the responsible choice in critical situations, no matter where the emergency is taking place, rather than risking personal safety by intervening directly.



"We are grateful to those who take responsible actions involving dangerous sea conditions," said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Nathan Borders, Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center chief. "Remaining on scene and contacting authorities are prudent actions and important for the safety of all involved."