A1C Montalvo Environmental Portrait

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez, a public affairs specialist with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, poses for an environmental portrait, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 19, 2024. Montalvo identified a distressed person in open water off the coast of a beach and contacted local authorities to initiate an emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
PRANG Citizen-Airman initiates surfer rescue
