Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A1C Montalvo Environmental Portrait

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A1C Montalvo Environmental Portrait

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez, a public affairs specialist with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, poses for an environmental portrait, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 19, 2024. Montalvo identified a distressed person in open water off the coast of a beach and contacted local authorities to initiate an emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8706829
    VIRIN: 241019-Z-MF014-1003
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Montalvo Environmental Portrait, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PRANG Citizen-Airman initiates surfer rescue

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download