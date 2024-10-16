Morrow named employee of the month for outstanding work at navigation locks

Courtesy Photo | Equipment Mechanic Patrick Morrow works on traffic lights Oct. 17, 2024, at Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Equipment Mechanic Patrick Morrow works on traffic lights Oct. 17, 2024, at Fort Loudoun Lock on the Tennessee River in Lenoir City, Tennessee. The lights let vessel operators know when to enter and exit the navigation lock. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has named Morrow as the employee of the month for July 2024. (USACE Photo by Matt Emmons) see less | View Image Page

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 18, 2024) – An equipment mechanic is being recognized as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Employee of the Month for July 2024 for outstanding work supporting operations at Fort Loudoun and Melton Hill navigation locks.



While Patrick Morrow is a member of the maintenance team that works to keep these locks operable, he recently stepped up in the absence of the electrician to help develop a scope of work for upgrading the motor control centers. This involves providing input on national electrical codes, physical and electrical equipment, component information, and other logistical considerations.



Lt. Col. Robert Green, Nashville District commander, said Morrow provided critical operability and technical insights to engineers regarding the pending MCC replacement, which is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



“It is basically the electrical ‘nerve center’ of the lock where all the large electrical breakers and switchgears are located,” Green said. “The existing equipment is very old and in need of replacement. The outstanding efforts of Pat Morrow and other district engineers to order the necessary equipment to update the MCC will help the lock to run more efficiently when the final project is completed.”



At Melton Hill Lock on the Clinch River, Morrow assisted and facilitated a long-awaited voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone installation. Simultaneously, at Fort Loudoun Lock on the Tennessee River, he led a team effort for the installation of handrailing on the upper approach wall. He also researched and developed a repair strategy for a very difficult and longstanding repair of two light fixtures on the upper approach wall that had been out of service for an extended amount of time.



“Pat is a true steward of our locks and takes ownership in the facilities that he is assigned to at Fort Loudoun and Melton Hill Locks. He anticipates future problems in advance based upon his experience and makes proactive efforts in his repairs to keep our locks reliable and operational,” said Lockmaster Matt Emmons, who also serves as navigation facilities manager for the navigation locks in East Tennessee.



Emmons said Morrow is very capable of leading projects involving heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), electrical, and mechanical repairs at both facilities, and has been selfless and laser focused on taking care of the maintenance challenges at both locks.



“He has stepped up to fill critical voids on numerous occasions that has helped keep our locks operational over an extended period of time,” Emmons added. “I can’t think of a more deserving person to receive this award. I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for all he has accomplished over the past year to include the efforts highlighted here in the month of July.”



Morrow got his start in civil service in 2010 as a maintenance mechanic at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, after working as an electrician for a civilian company. Originally from Etowah, Tennessee, he transferred to Fort Loudoun Lock in 2019 where he could be close to his daughter and grandsons.



“I remember locking through Watts Bar Lock (downstream from Fort Loudoun) as a child with my dad and just being in wonder of the huge structure and all the things that had to happen to allow a lockage to happen,” Morrow said. “It truly amazed and intimidated me! Here I am years later, and I am maintaining locks. I see kids lock through with their parents and can’t help but reflect on my own experience and it makes me smile.”



As for the recognition, Morrow said he was very shocked, surprised and ecstatic when the commander called to inform and congratulate him. But he insists that the whole team is deserving.



“Everyone here at Fort Loudoun Lock deserves credit in this award because we are all very supportive of each other,” Morrow said. “Matt Emmons, my lockmaster, has been very supportive since day one here and tries his best to provide me with opportunities to grow and learn. I’m very thankful for his support.”



The commander added that Morrow went far above and beyond completing a multitude of different complex repairs by providing insights to engineers that exceeded expectations.



“Thank you, Pat, for all of your outstanding contributions,” Green said. “You are truly an integral member of our organization and greatly appreciated by all of us in the Nashville District. We are proud to have you as part of our team!”



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.