Embedded Integrated Prevention Coordinator receives prestigious civilian award

NORFOLK, Va. – When Shelby Bennett stepped aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE), in October of 2023 - she said she had no idea how transformative the next nine months of her life would be.

"It was a dynamic experience, filled with endless opportunities for growth, creativity, and resourcefulness. Though there were challenges that required mental and emotional fortitude, there were also moments of laughter and joy that bonded us together," Bennett reflected. “Ship life is something that can be difficult to put into words. Until you’ve lived it, you won’t fully understand the experience.”

Bennett deployed in her role as a Fleet and Family Support Center embedded integrated prevention coordinator, responsible for fostering a culture of resilience and supporting the mental and emotional well-being of the more than 5,000 Sailors stationed onboard the IKE during an arduous combat deployment to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

She led 236 workshops and conducted over 2,000 individual consultations during her time on board.

"The goal of prevention programs is to ensure mission readiness by decreasing risk factors and increasing protective factors," she explains. "We help Sailors use adversity as a tool for growth, which directly supported their ability to engage in the mission and succeed."

The IKE’s deployment – which included active engagements in the fight against Houthi rebels in Yemen – placed immense pressure on the crew. Yet, Bennett found herself impressed every day by the Sailors’ strength and resiliency.

"Seeing the intrinsic motivation in people to grow and evolve during adversity gave me motivation to carry through the deployment," said Bennett.

For her tireless work and dedication during the deployment, she was awarded the meritorious civilian service award during a ceremony held on Oct. 10, onboard the ship, which is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.

“It’s difficult to put into words how grateful I am,” she said. “I took it very seriously to integrate fully with the crew, and the relationships we built during those nine months can never be taken away.”

Bennett’s deployment also fell in line with Commander, Navy Installation Command’s Navy Shore Strategic Guidance 2024-2029’s mission to provide ready regions and installation platforms that deliver warfighting readiness, base operations, and quality of service for the Navy.

