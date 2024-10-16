Bastinelli Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Drew Bastinelli graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) October 17, 2024.



Bastinelli, from Hillsboro, Oregon, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to fulfill his lifelong dream.



“Since I was young, I’ve been obsessed with learning about military history,” Bastinelli said. “I read tons of books and watched lots of movies about everything from the Revolutionary War to the world wars. It always made me think about how much of a privilege it would be to serve the United States and be a part of this great country’s history. As I learned more about the Navy, it seemed like it would be a perfect fit for me.”



Bastinelli, 18, graduated from Glencoe High School, where he was an honor graduate and awarded a Chancellor’s Diploma. In addition, he was also a member of the varsity baseball team and the state championship marching band.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Bastinelli is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Bastinelli, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“Winning the award is an honor,” says Bastinelli. “I was in complete shock when it was announced that I’d won. After the long days of training, to be recognized for my hard work means a lot. I have big goals and things I want to accomplish while I’m in the Navy, and though I know it won’t be easy, it does show me that anything is possible. I’m motivated now more than ever to continue to work hard and do the very best that I can with any task that’s put in front of me.”



Bastinelli’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Hospital Corpsman (HMC) Noemi Coler, Electronics Technician 1st Class (ET1) Egren Garcia-Quintana and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class (AO2) Marvin Parker, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“My RDCs are responsible for shaping me into the Sailor I am today,” he said. “Each day, whether we were getting taught something brand new or doing it for the hundredth time, they always made sure we did it right and understood the purpose behind it. Their ability to stay at an even keel while operating at such a high level was remarkable to me. It definitely inspired me to do my best.”



Additionally, Bastinelli said his family helped push him to success.



“Just hearing how my family was doing whenever they’d write me letters was enough to get me through these 10 weeks,” Bastinelli says. “They always made sure to tell me how proud they were of me. Knowing that there were people thinking about me and what I was doing was enough to give me the push that I needed.”



Bastinelli said his biggest challenge was being separated from his family for an extended period.



“In boot camp, there are times when it can feel like you’re on your own,” he said. “Sometimes when you’re getting yelled at or you mess up, you don’t have the support system that you’re used to leaning on. There’s no one to console you or who is worried about your feelings. Eventually, you just kind of realize that this process and everything that you’re doing is meant to make you stronger. You have to learn to rely on yourself and get through tough times on your own in order to be the best version of yourself.”



After graduation, Bastinelli will attend Machinist’s Mate, Nuclear Power (MMN) “A” School in Charleston, South Carolina, where he will learn theory and practical application of nuclear physics and reactor engineering.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

