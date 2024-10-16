Date Taken: 10.18.2024 Date Posted: 10.18.2024 11:28 Photo ID: 8704795 VIRIN: 241018-N-NO492-1001 Resolution: 851x1280 Size: 377.56 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Bastinelli Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, by Marc Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.