National Guard Bureau Chief Names Senior Enlisted Advisor

ARLINGTON, Va. – Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines is the National Guard Bureau’s next senior enlisted advisor, Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, announced Oct. 16.



Raines will succeed SEA Tony Whitehead, who will retire in November following more than four decades of service in the Air Force and Air National Guard.



“Please join me in congratulating SEA Tony L. Whitehead, who will be retiring after 42 years of dedicated service,” said Nordhaus. “During his tenure, SEA Whitehead has exemplified the values of our organization through his leadership and steadfast guidance.



“He has played a crucial role in enhancing training and development programs, fostered a culture of inclusion and resilience, and advocated for the needs of our Soldiers and Airmen,” Nordhaus said.



Raines is the 13th sergeant major of the Army National Guard, a position he’s held since 2022. He will assume his role as the 7th senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, during a change of responsibility ceremony Nov. 8, immediately following Whitehead’s retirement ceremony.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Raines brings over 35 years of experience. He has proven himself a trusted advisor at the senior levels of our Army and the Joint Force. His counsel and leadership will further strengthen our commitment to excellence as he represents the more than 430,000 Soldiers and Airmen of our National Guard,” said Nordhaus.



Raines, an Alabama native, has served in the active-duty Army and the Army National Guard. He enlisted in August 1989 and completed his basic military training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, followed by training as an infantryman at Fort Gordon, Georgia.



Before his current assignment, he was the command senior enlisted leader of the Mississippi National Guard, the Mississippi Army National Guard state command sergeant major, and the J3 senior enlisted leader for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



“I’m genuinely excited for Command Sgt. Maj. Raines. He is the leadership our enlisted force needs at this critical juncture in our National Guard and Armed Forces. Having personally worked alongside him, I’ve seen his unparalleled strategic mindset, unwavering resolve, and genuine care for our service members and their families. I eagerly await the honor of passing the torch in the coming weeks,” said Whitehead.



Whitehead will pass the positional flag to Raines at the change of responsibility ceremony next month, signifying a transfer of responsibility. Raines will assume the rank of S-E-A, a role joining two enlisted forces and representing more than 430,000 Soldiers and Airmen of the National Guard. He will be the first Army leader to wear the distinctive rank insignia of the senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau.



In his role, Raines will serve as the NGB chief’s principal military advisor on all enlisted matters affecting training, utilization, health of the force and enlisted professional development.



“It is with profound humility that I accept the role of senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau. I am excited to continue to do what I love most, take care of our Soldiers and Airmen as they take care of America,” said Raines.



Raines has been married to his wife Karen for over 35 years. He and his wife share a daughter Stephanie, a son Richard, and a daughter-in-law Brittany with four beautiful granddaughters.

