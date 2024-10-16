National Guard Bureau Chief Names Senior Enlisted Advisor

Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines is the National Guard Bureau’s next senior enlisted advisor, Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, announced Oct. 16. Raines will succeed SEA Tony Whitehead, who will retire in November following more than four decades of service in the Air Force and Air National Guard.
