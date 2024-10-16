Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Bureau Chief Names Senior Enlisted Advisor

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Guard Bureau Chief Names Senior Enlisted Advisor

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines is the National Guard Bureau’s next senior enlisted advisor, Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, announced Oct. 16.  Raines will succeed SEA Tony Whitehead, who will retire in November following more than four decades of service in the Air Force and Air National Guard.  

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 11:26
    Photo ID: 8704787
    VIRIN: 241018-Z-EP075-1001
    Resolution: 1760x1080
    Size: 943.14 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Bureau Chief Names Senior Enlisted Advisor, by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Guard Bureau Chief Names Senior Enlisted Advisor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Senior Enlisted Leader
    Steven Nordhaus
    SEA Whitehead
    John Raines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download