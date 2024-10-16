NAVFAC Southeast Awards $31.4 Million Contract for New RDT&E Facility at NSA Panama City

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast has awarded a $31.4 million construction contract to The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company of Towson, Maryland, on Sept. 16, for the development of a new Subsea and Seabed Warfare Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) Facility. The project will take place at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) located on Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City, Florida.



The two-story facility, designed to support the NSWC PCD Team’s work on autonomous unmanned systems for subsea and seabed warfare (SSW), will be constructed from the ground up. The advanced infrastructure will support emerging technologies and enhance research capabilities in this specialized field.



“The addition of the Subsea and Seabed Warfare RDT&E facility is the final step as our command continues to recover and rebuild from the impacts of Category 5 Hurricane Michael in 2018,” said Dr. Peter Adair, SES, NSWC PCD technical director. “The facility will allow us to further strengthen our mission capability in the realm of subsea and seabed warfare in support of the US Navy for years to come.”



The project includes demolishing existing site features and pavement to prepare for new construction. The scope of work encompasses installing concrete building foundations, an elevator pit, auger cast piles and caps, and a steel superstructure. The building will feature multiple crane rails, bar joists, aluminum canopies, CMU walls with brick veneer, and a combination of modified bitumen and standing seam roofs. Aluminum curtain walls and storefront systems will offer both functionality and aesthetic appeal. The interior will be tailored to meet the specific requirements of RDT&E activities.



Additional project components include installing a fire pump and associated accessories for a fully automatic wet-pipe sprinkler system, and demolishing an existing steel building to make room for new parking spaces for privately owned vehicles (POVs). Mechanical systems will consist of a 58.8-ton air-cooled chiller, boiler, dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS) unit, air handlers, and ductless mini-split systems. Electrical upgrades will involve site demolition, and installation of a new transformer, switchgear, and panelboards to support the new equipment.



Site improvements will also be made, including the construction of retaining walls, asphalt and concrete paving, and landscaping.



The new facility is expected to significantly enhance the NSWC PCD Team’s ability to conduct critical RDT&E activities and support advancements in autonomous unmanned systems technology. Work is scheduled to be completed by March 2027.



NAVFAC Southeast oversees the planning, designing, and construction of facility projects, and provides essential services in contracting, leasing, environmental management, maintenance, and contingency support. These services are vital for meeting the needs of the Navy and the Department of Defense within the Southeast region. Operating from its Jacksonville office, NAVFAC Southeast manages operations across Navy installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. NAVFAC professionals also handle the acquisition and disposition of real estate, facility management, and maintenance on all Navy bases in the Southeast region, while overseeing public-private venture (PPV) housing for military families.

