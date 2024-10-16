Schoolhouse Rock: NAVSCOLEOD

Courtesy Photo | The Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal School (NAVSCOLEOD) at Eglin Air Force Base,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal School (NAVSCOLEOD) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is one of the most elite schools in the United States military. Air Force EOD students who complete the EOD Preliminary Course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, arrive at NAVSCOLEOD and undergo a rigorous 143-day training program. The training program is designed to prepare students for a near-peer fight, where they will need to rely on foundational skills if technology fails. The school focuses on building a strong foundation which will enable students to adapt to changing circumstances. see less | View Image Page

The Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal School (NAVSCOLEOD) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is one of the most elite schools in the United States military. Air Force EOD students who complete the EOD Preliminary Course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, arrive at NAVSCOLEOD and undergo a rigorous 143-day training program.



Built on the foundation of teaching fundamental EOD skills, NAVSCOLEOD is divided into eight divisions, each focusing on a specific aspect of EOD, including demolition; core; tools and methods; ground ordnance; air ordnance; improvised explosive devices; biological and chemical; and radiological nuclear devices. Students, officer and enlisted from all branches, are compiled into joint classes and taught by instructors from every branch.



The training program is designed to prepare students for a near-peer fight, where they will need to rely on foundational skills if technology fails. “NAVSCOLEOD is hyper-focused on building a strong foundation to prepare students for the future fight,” Chief Master Sgt. Michael Cole Pasley, 366th Training Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, said. The school focuses on building a strong foundation which will enable students to adapt to changing circumstances.



The 366th Training Squadron Detachment 3 is the Air Force side of the EOD school and is making significant strides to prepare Airmen for any challenge that lies ahead. One of the school’s most innovative initiatives is the onboarding program, which assesses students' physical and mental resilience on day one. The program also includes training on nutrition, sleep hygiene, burnout prevention, weightlifting form and techniques, brain and concussion health, and time management. Most recently, Detachment 3 brought on two strength, conditioning, and wellness coaches to provide personalized coaching to students. Moreover, they are leveraging experts on China and Russia to provide periodic threat and culture briefs to students.



Instructors at NAVSCOLEOD serve multiple roles, including instructors, mentors, life-coaches, and future team leaders. The extended nature of EOD school allows instructors to build strong relationships with students and provide valuable guidance and support.



EOD work often involves responding to enemy attacks, and as such, the school's training scenarios are designed to prepare students for this type of environment. Detachment 3 leadership emphasizes the importance of warrior attributes, including technical proficiency, emotional hardness, and tactical patience.



Although NAVSCOLEOD is not directly involved in recruiting, the school's high standards create a culture of excellence, which can attract high-performing and aspirational youth. “The school is a perfect place for young adults in America who are selfless, strive for excellence, and seek sacrifice,” Pasley said. The school's tough standards establish a high target for prospective EOD Airmen, which can drive recruitment.



The quality of EOD Airmen produced by NAVSCOLEOD can be a significant deterrent to strategic competitors. “The volume and quality of EOD Airmen coming out of the schoolhouse puts a rock in our enemy’s shoe,” Pasley said. “We are able to diminish their confidence in their kinetic and explosively driven plans.”



NAVSCOLEOD’s top priority is to prepare Airmen for the future fight and the school's innovative initiatives, incorporation of the warrior mindset, and high standards demonstrate its commitment to excellence. NAVSCOLEOD plays a significant role in deterrence measures against strategic competitors, and its graduates are among the best EOD Airmen in the world.