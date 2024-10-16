Schoolhouse Rock: NAVSCOLEOD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal School (NAVSCOLEOD) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is one of the most elite schools in the United States military. Air Force EOD students who complete the EOD Preliminary Course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, arrive at NAVSCOLEOD and undergo a rigorous 143-day training program. The training program is designed to prepare students for a near-peer fight, where they will need to rely on foundational skills if technology fails. The school focuses on building a strong foundation which will enable students to adapt to changing circumstances.