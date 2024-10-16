Schoolhouse Rock: NAVSCOLEOD

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal School (NAVSCOLEOD) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is one of the most elite schools in the United States military. Air Force EOD students who complete the EOD Preliminary Course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, arrive at NAVSCOLEOD and undergo a rigorous 143-day training program. The training program is designed to prepare students for a near-peer fight, where they will need to rely on foundational skills if technology fails. The school focuses on building a strong foundation which will enable students to adapt to changing circumstances.

