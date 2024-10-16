Celebrating the Navy’s Birthday by Supporting the Hawaii Community

The U.S. Navy marks an impressive milestone this month – the 249th anniversary of its founding.



As we celebrate our rich naval history, Navy and civilian personnel in Hawaii reflect on their role as members of the island community. Many consider it a privilege to call Hawaii home and seek every opportunity to show how much they treasure this place. Their gratitude takes on greater significance this year as the countdown begins to the Navy’s 250th birthday in 2025.



Service to others and a commitment to the greater good are values the Navy holds in high regard. That’s why beginning this month, the Navy will highlight 250 acts of voluntary community service performed by Sailors and civilian personnel in Hawaii during their free, non-work compensated time. The year-long, statewide initiative is called “Laulima Navy.”



Reflecting the Hawaiian value of laulima, translated as “many hands working together,” the 12-month commemoration underscores the Navy’s responsibility to the community and the ways Navy personnel volunteer alongside partners to help and support their neighbors.



“The success of Laulima Navy is rooted in teamwork, which is an integral part of the Navy mission. About 20 commands and components operating in Hawaii have pledged their support for the initiative and will join in highlighting their own ongoing community partnerships,” said Rear Admiral Steven Barnett, commander of Navy Region Hawaii and Navy Closure Task Force- Red Hill. “The depth and breadth of many of these relationships, particularly on the island of Kauai, reflect the Navy’s sincere and longstanding desire to respect and honor its neighbors and the places and traditions important to them.”



Sponsored by Commander, Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) and managed by Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) Public Affairs, Laulima Navy kicks off on Oct. 19, 2024 on Oahu with a clean-up of the Pearl Harbor Historic Trail/Bike Path, which stretches 18.6 miles from Halawa Landing to Nanakuli, linking Leeward neighborhoods, historic sites, recreational areas, regional attractions, and nature along the old Oahu Railway & Land Company right-of-way. Navy volunteers will work alongside rotary clubs, community groups, companies, government agencies and the City & County of Honolulu to clean trash and debris from the heritage site, which serves as an important historic, cultural and natural resource for the community.



An important component of Laulima Navy is storytelling. “We will shine the light on the benefitting organization, highlighting its mission, its work and its people,” explained Barnett. “By shifting the focus to our community partners, we can amplify their work and, in the process, inspire others – in and outside of the Navy – to support their programs and initiatives.”



Other voluntary community service and support projects that have been identified thus far include Adopt-A-Highway, Girl Scouts STEM Fest, blood drives, school visits to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Facility, PACFLT Band concerts, Loko i‘a Pā‘aiau workdays, and workdays at Halealoha Haleamau burial vault. Dozens of individuals also regularly volunteer with Native Hawaiian organizations, community groups, non-profit organizations, arts programs and youth sport groups in their free time. Their continuing commitment and support will be recognized as part of Laulima 2025.



“Supporting our neighbors through volunteerism has been a longstanding commitment for the Navy. It takes on greater significance as we celebrate our 249th birthday and begin the countdown to our 250th,” Barnett added. “Our commitment to the community will continue well beyond 2025. It’s an enduring promise that is part of the Navy’s mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2024 Date Posted: 10.18.2024 05:29 Story ID: 483395 Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrating the Navy’s Birthday by Supporting the Hawaii Community, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.