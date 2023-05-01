Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors, Community Volunteer at Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond on Earth Day [Image 6 of 10]

    Sailors, Community Volunteer at Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond on Earth Day

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Volunteers shovel mulch into a taro patch at the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond on Earth Day. Restoring a historic Hawaiian fishpond was one of several events that service members in Hawaii participated in to "Invest in Our Planet, Protect our Future". (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 18:54
    Photo ID: 7776317
    VIRIN: 230422-N-OT701-1136
    Resolution: 7505x5361
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors, Community Volunteer at Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond on Earth Day [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Hawaii
    Earth Day
    Loko Pa'aiau
    RJoint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

