36th Wing chapel team supports servicemembers during Slingstone 24-4, deployments

When thoughts of “I can’t do this” arise during a deployment or exercise, the 36th Wing chapel team and other helping agencies are equipped and ready to serve.



Isolation, anxiety, and thoughts of uncertainty can cause servicemembers to potentially become conscientious objectors. As part of Exercise Slingstone 24-4, our Chaplains were given an opportunity to practice what they preach when a simulated conscientious objector caused a scene during a personnel deployment function line (PDF).



“I’ve seen [conscientious objectors] when I was deployed,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Cory Prothero, 36th Wing chaplain. “People struggle with mentally getting their head around having to follow through with something they have been trained to do as warriors.”



Looking out for all Airmen, Prothero and the Chaplain Corps have been conducting multiple well-being visits around base for Team Andersen Airmen during the exercise, something that they would also do during a real-world scenario.



“Even though it is an exercise, people are stressed and need that support,” said Prothero. “For the individual in the PDF line, it was more than just being [unsure] if he could kill somebody. It was about being away family, isolation, and the uncertainty of all of it.”



To help tend to the mental, emotional and spiritual needs of our servicemembers, behavioral health professional, military & family readiness counselors, first sergeants and the chapel team are ready to provide coping tactics, problem-solving strategies and at the end of the day, a shoulder to lean on.



“Talk to helping agencies and reach out to people,” said Prothero. “We can get in our head about scenarios and situations that we should not be carrying as much fear and anxiety about.”

