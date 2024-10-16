36th Wing chapel team supports servicemembers during Slingstone 24-4, deployments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Cory Prothero, right, 36th Wing chaplain, talks to a simulated conscientious objector during Slingstone 24-4 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 17, 2024. During the exercise, Prothero and the Chaplain Corps have conducted well-being visits to help tend to the mental and emotional needs of Team Andersen servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)