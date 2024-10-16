Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th Wing chapel team supports servicemembers during Slingstone 24-4, deployments

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    36th Wing chapel team supports servicemembers during Slingstone 24-4, deployments

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Cory Prothero, right, 36th Wing chaplain, talks to a simulated conscientious objector during Slingstone 24-4 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 17, 2024. During the exercise, Prothero and the Chaplain Corps have conducted well-being visits to help tend to the mental and emotional needs of Team Andersen servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 22:18
    Photo ID: 8703922
    VIRIN: 241017-F-CX880-1066
    Resolution: 4223x2815
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Wing chapel team supports servicemembers during Slingstone 24-4, deployments, by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    36th Wing chapel team supports servicemembers during Slingstone 24-4, deployments

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download