NAWCAD Lakehurst Welcomes Army Reserve Assistant Chief

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst welcomed Steven Austin, Assistant Chief of the Army Reserve, for a visit on Oct. 9. During his time at Lakehurst, Austin toured the Prototype, Manufacturing and Test Department, as well as the Additive Manufacturing lab. The facility uses cutting-edge technology for 3D printing, non-destructive testing, and creating parts and tools that cannot be made with traditional manufacturing techniques or that are no longer available in the supply chain.
