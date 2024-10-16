Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCAD Lakehurst Welcomes Army Reserve Assistant Chief

    LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Story by Adam Hochron 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst welcomed Steven Austin, Assistant Chief of the Army Reserve, for a visit on Oct. 9. During his time at Lakehurst, Austin toured the Prototype, Manufacturing and Test Department, as well as the Additive Manufacturing lab. The facility uses cutting-edge technology for 3D printing, non-destructive testing, and creating parts and tools that cannot be made with traditional manufacturing techniques or that are no longer available in the supply chain.

