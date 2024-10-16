U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides update on Cleveland, TN flood risk management project

Courtesy Photo | A safety fence surrounds the construction site established by Wilamut Construction...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A safety fence surrounds the construction site established by Wilamut Construction Company, LLC, at the Ocoee Channel and Clearwater Channel modification in Cleveland, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, in partnership with the city of Cleveland, is leading the flood risk management project to enhance public safety and reduce flood risks in the region. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is pleased to announce significant progress on the flood risk management project for the city of Cleveland, Tennessee, aimed at reducing flooding risks in the South Mouse and Fillauer Branch watersheds.



The project is a collaborative effort between USACE and the city of Cleveland resulting from a feasibility study completed in 2017. The project consists of six structural flood risk management measures and incorporates structure buyouts and elevations as part of the nonstructural measures. The structural measures include two detention structures - one at 12th Street and one near Williams Street. The remaining four channel modifications are located near Ocoee Crossing Northwest, Clearwater Drive Northeast, Blount Avenue Southwest, and at Tinsley Park.



“The collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and our city has laid the foundation for a safer and more resilient community,” said Cleveland City Engineer Brian Beck. “These flood mitigation efforts address long-standing vulnerabilities, protect our residents, and pave the way for future growth. We look forward to the continued progress as we work together to safeguard our neighborhoods from the challenges of severe weather.”



In April 2024, USACE awarded a contract to Wilamut Construction Company, LLC for the Ocoee Channel Modification and Clearwater Channel Modification, essential components of this ongoing effort. Construction has begun and is expected to be completed by April 2025.



Project Details:



Ocoee Channel Modification: This involves 800 linear feet of channel modifications along Fillauer Branch. The work includes channel excavation, grading, and installation of concrete drainage structures, designed to increase water flow capacity and reduce flood risks.



Clearwater Channel Modification: This project includes a 570 linear feet channel modification to facilitate improved water conveyance, thereby alleviating flood risks in critical areas.



These channel modifications are part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance flood risk management in Cleveland, where routine flash flooding has historically caused significant damage, particularly following severe weather events like those in September 2011.



The project also incorporates a range of non-structural flood risk management features, such as elevating at-risk structures and property buyouts, which will help lower flood risk and protect vulnerable homes. The city of Cleveland has completed all the necessary buyouts to remove repetitive-loss structures from the floodplain and is working on elevating the remaining eligible structures.



The 12th Street Detention Structure has been under construction since November 2022 and is almost complete. Designs for the Blount Avenue channel modification and Williams Street detention structure are nearly finalized, with contract awards anticipated in the summer of 2025.



“This project represents a major step forward in our commitment to protecting the city of Cleveland from flooding,” said Ramune Matuliauskaite, USACE Nashville District project manager. “By collaborating closely with the city, we are not only addressing immediate flood risks but also enhancing the quality of life for residents.”



The federal funding for these initiatives comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, underscoring the federal commitment to improving infrastructure resilience across the nation.



The Mouse Creek Flood Risk Management Project, recommended in the feasibility study dated November 14, 2017, is a comprehensive plan that includes multiple measures to ensure long-term flood risk reduction. It is designed to eliminate over 25% of expected annual damages from flooding in the region by offering both structural and nonstructural measures that will reduce the risk of incurring damages from flooding for residents and businesses located in close proximity to streams within the boundaries.



USACE will continue working with city officials on the remaining channel modifications and detention structure, reinforcing the collaborative effort to protect Cleveland's neighborhoods.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District /, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.