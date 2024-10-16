Air Guardsman competes in Alcatraz swim race

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Iuliia Lytvynova, 195th Wing, Force Support Flight personnel specialist...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Iuliia Lytvynova, 195th Wing, Force Support Flight personnel specialist completed the Alcatraz Invitational 2024 swim race in San Francisco, California Sep. 7, 2024. Lytvynova began a demanding training program eight months prior to the race to enable her to successfully complete the 1.3 mile distance. see less | View Image Page

Braving 60 degree water and rough seas, Staff Sgt. Iuliia Lytvynova, 195th Wing, Force Support Flight personnel specialist completed the Alcatraz Invitational 2024 swim race in San Francisco, Sep. 7, 2024.



Lytvynova began a demanding training program eight months prior to the race to enable her to successfully complete the 1.3 mile distance.



“I started to prepare for this swim in January, it was a combination of grueling training and discipline. To get ready for this swim I had to train for endurance since this race requires distance, speed, technique, and CWA (cold water acclimation), being that the water in the bay is 60 degrees,” said Lytvynova. “I practiced in the pool 3-4 times a week, with my Masters Swim Sacramento Club in an outdoor pool at 6 a.m. for 1-1.5 hours.”



In addition to training regularly, Lytvynova completed several swim events prior to the Alcatraz race to get acclimated and prepared.



“Since this swim is a combination of a distance, choppy open water, and cold ocean water I wanted to test myself by participating in a few different distance races; Such as the Pacific Masters Championship (1 mile in the pool and sprints), an open water race in Lake Berryessa, California (2 miles) and the Rough Mile Santa Cruz race in the ocean.”



Although Lytvynova focused on a physical training regiment to get ready for the unique race, she found a particularly tough aspect to be mental.



“The most challenging part was the mental part, fear of being swept to an open ocean and encounters with sea creatures like seals and sharks. It is very hard to prepare mentally when you don’t know what to expect, said Lytvynova. “Even after all the training and races I’ve done I still didn’t know what to expect since this was my first time swimming in the Bay.”



Lytvynova came away with life lessons and a sense of accomplishment from completing the event and is looking forward to future events of this type.



“I learned no matter how scared you are, believe in yourself, be confident in your abilities because you trained for it, said Lytvynova. “Be humble and don’t underestimate the power of the open water and mother nature. Don’t hope for the best conditions, instead always be prepared for the worst conditions.“



“Conquer your fears and discover what you’re capable of by doing something that makes you uncomfortable. We often don’t accept challenges because we are afraid of failing and defeat. Fear of failing and the unknown is the hardest to conquer, But I must remind myself that there is no such thing as a failure when you challenge yourself.”