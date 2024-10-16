Date Taken: 09.07.2024 Date Posted: 10.21.2024 10:17 Photo ID: 8708633 VIRIN: 240907-Z-HI248-1005 Resolution: 2122x1698 Size: 1.36 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Guardsman competes in Alcatraz swim race, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.