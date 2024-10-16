Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones: Get Your Flu Shot With TRICARE

Courtesy Photo | Getting your flu shot is a simple step that can make a big difference.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Getting your flu shot is a simple step that can make a big difference. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – As the leaves change and temperatures drop, it's time to think about your health. The fall and winter months bring an increased risk of respiratory illnesses, including flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus.



These diseases can make you seriously sick or have you end up in the hospital, so getting your vaccines is important. Getting your flu shot is a simple step that can make a big difference.



“Vaccines are powerful tools in our health care toolkit,” said U.S. Army Col. Thurman J. Saunders, a family medicine nurse practitioner and Principal Deputy to the Deputy Assistant Director for Healthcare Operations at the Defense Health Agency. “They have a long, proven history of fighting diseases and keeping individuals and communities healthy.”



Why get the flu shot?

The flu isn't just a bad cold. It can make you very sick and even put you in the hospital. For some people, like older adults and pregnant people, the flu can be even more dangerous. The good news? A flu shot can help protect you and your family.



When and where to get your shot

You should get your flu shot every year before flu season starts. It's best to get it by the end of October. But don't worry if you're late – getting the shot anytime during flu season can still help prevent serious illness.



TRICARE covers vaccines in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. As described in the TRICARE Pharmacy Handbook, TRICARE covers the flu shot at no cost to you, as long as you:



• Go to a military hospital or clinic.

• Go to a TRICARE retail network pharmacy. Make sure the person who gives you the vaccine is a pharmacist. If another type of provider gives you a vaccine at a retail pharmacy, you may have out-of-pocket costs.

• See a TRICARE-authorized civilian provider. However, if you get other services at the same time, you may have to pay copayments or cost-shares. These costs vary based on your health plan.



If you live overseas, you can get your vaccines at military hospitals or clinics or TRICARE-authorized civilian providers.



Before you get your flu shot, call ahead to check if you need an appointment and if the vaccine is available.



Who needs to get the flu vaccine?

According to CDC guidelines, everyone 6 months and older should get a yearly flu shot.



Keep in mind that some groups are at higher risk for serious complications from the flu. They are:



• Adults aged 65 and older

• Pregnant people

• People with certain health conditions



If you're in one of these groups, it's extra important to get vaccinated.



More than just the flu

You should protect yourself against more than just the flu. You can get your COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as your flu shot. The COVID-19 vaccine has been updated for this season to target the most recent virus strains, offering improved protection against current variants.



If eligible, you should see if you can also get immunized against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. It’s a common virus that can cause cold-like symptoms.



For most people, RSV isn't serious. But it can be dangerous for babies and older adults. RSV can make some people very sick. In rare cases, it can be life-threatening for those at high risk.



TRICARE covers RSV immunizations for certain groups:



• All babies under 8 months old

• Some children 8 to 19 months old who have a higher risk of getting very sick from RSV

• Adults 60 years and older

• Pregnant people between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy



If you or your loved ones fall into these groups, talk to your provider about getting immunized against RSV.



Getting these shots together can save you time and keep you protected against these illnesses.



Stay healthy this season

Getting your flu shot is an easy way to help ward off illness this winter. The vaccine lowers your chance of getting sick, going to the hospital, or even dying from the flu.



Remember: when you get your shot, you're not just protecting yourself. You're also helping to keep your family, friends, and community safe.



For more information about flu shots and other vaccines, visit TRICARE Immunizations, or talk to your provider.



