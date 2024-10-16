Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones: Get Your Flu Shot With TRICARE

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones: Get Your Flu Shot With TRICARE

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    Getting your flu shot is a simple step that can make a big difference.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 12:04
    Photo ID: 8702413
    VIRIN: 241017-O-D0202-1001
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 151.28 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones: Get Your Flu Shot With TRICARE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones: Get Your Flu Shot With TRICARE

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flu Season
    Flu Vaccine
    RSV
    Respiratory Health
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download