All DoDEA Europe High Schools Achieve Advanced Placement Honor Roll

SEMBACH, Germany— The DoDEA Europe Region is proud to announce that 19 of its high schools have earned Platinum status and 2 have achieved Gold status on the prestigious Advanced Placement (AP) School Honor Roll. The fact that every high school was recognized underscores the region's commitment to broadening access to college-level courses and promoting equity in education.



"Equity and access to rigorous instruction for every student are at the heat of our regional goals," said Dr. Michelle Howard-Brahaney Europe Director for Student Excellence. "Our AP programs are a critical component of helping students develop the skills and confidence to succeed in college, career, and beyond."



The AP School Honor Roll celebrates schools that are delivering exceptional results in their AP programs while ensuring increased access for students. This annual recognition is based on key criteria, reflecting each school's dedication to fostering a college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.



To earn Platinum status, the highest award, schools must meet the following criteria for their Class of 2024:

• 80% or more of students took at least one AP course before graduating.

• 50% or more of students earned potential college credit by achieving an AP Exam score of 3 or higher.

• 15% or more of students took a total of five AP courses during their high school years, with at least one taken in 9th or 10th grade.



Recent studies highlight the importance of early exposure to college-level coursework in boosting college readiness and increasing the likelihood of students pursuing higher education. According to one study, students who engage in rigorous AP courses are more likely to persist in college and graduate on time. Tami Elder, the Europe Instructional Systems Specialists for AP, worked with secondary counselors to embrace a broader view of College Readiness. “Throughout the region, we’ve expanded our vision of what college and career readiness truly means,” said Elder. “It's about providing equity and access to academic rigor—and cultivating resilience, adaptability, and critical thinking, ensuring that every student is prepared to excel and thrive in an ever-evolving world."



At ten schools, every graduate in the Class of 2024 took at least one AP class during their high school career, marking an extraordinary achievement in providing all students with access to college-level coursework.



The College Board’s AP program) enables students to challenge themselves with college-level studies while still in high school. AP students learn to think critically, construct sound arguments, and appreciate diverse perspectives—skills that serve them well in college and in their future careers. Leah Zamor, principal of Baumholder Middle High, a school that received Platinum status for the first time stated, “We are committed to fostering a college-going culture by using AP Potential data, providing inclusive AP course offerings, and providing resources that empower all students to reach their full potential. This effort supports students, bolsters their confidence, and supports their self-awareness of their potential to excel in a collegiate setting – the essence of what it means to be College and Career Ready." Dr. Heather Ramaglia, Europe East Community Superintendent and former principal at Wiesbaden High School, reflected on the school’s attainment of Platinum status after achieving the Gold level in 2023: “The success of earning AP School Honor Roll Platinum level is attributed to the strong culture and climate, as well as the dedication of the outstanding staff at WHS. I am constantly in awe of the dedication, innovation, and risk-taking of these educators in support of more meaningful and authentic learning experiences.”



This achievement, having each school recognized, reflects the Europe Region’s ongoing dedication to equity and access for all students, ensuring that all students have the opportunity to succeed academically and prepare for life after high school.