    All DoDEA Europe High Schools Achieve Advanced Placement Honor Roll

    GERMANY

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Jessica Tackaberry 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    The DoDEA Europe Region is proud to announce that 19 of its high schools have earned Platinum status and 2 have achieved Gold status on the prestigious Advanced Placement (AP) School Honor Roll. The fact that every high school was recognized underscores the region's commitment to broadening access to college-level courses and promoting equity in education.

    DoDEA
    AP
    Honor Roll
    DoDEA Europe
    Advanced Placement

