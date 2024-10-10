Empowering Leaders: ARCYBER’s ExLDP fosters essential skills for organizational success

Courtesy Photo | Army Cyber Command Executive Leadership Development Program attendees pose for a photo...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Cyber Command Executive Leadership Development Program attendees pose for a photo August 23, 2024 at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill campus. Two 2d Theater Signal Brigade members, Mr. Mark Owens and Mr. Mark Evangelista, attended this unique program designed to bring together people from all corners of the Army with diverse backgrounds and experiences to generate insights, inspire action, and drive transformation and continuous improvement across the ARCYBER and its associated units. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — Leadership Professional Development programs serve as a cornerstone for the Army, playing an essential role in transforming Soldiers and Army Civilians into capable and dedicated leaders of character. They also equip the Army with a resilient and capable force, and fosters a strong sense of commitment and integrity.



The Army Cyber Command Executive Leadership Development Program is one such program. This specialized initiative is designed to cultivate and enhance leadership skills among senior personnel within the command.



Two 2d Theater Signal Brigade members, Mr. Mark Owens and Mr. Mark Evangelista, attended this unique program August 18 to 23, 2024. The program is designed to bring together people from all corners of the Army with diverse backgrounds and experiences to generate insights, inspire action, and drive transformation and continuous improvement across the ARCYBER and its associated units.



The six-day leadership development event was held at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. The curriculum was facilitated by Kenan-Flagler Business School faculty, which included leading researchers and subject matter experts in their respective fields. The program’s facilitators are selected based on their research’s reputation, ability to interact and engage with senior leaders, and proven track record in leadership development.



Although both men dreaded the long flight from Europe to North Carolina, each was thrilled to attend the event. The chance to immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere and participate in activities that promised to be both enlightening and enjoyable overshadowed the flight’s discomforts.



“I consider myself a leader of the future,” said Mark Owens, Supervisory Logistics Management Specialist, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. “I wanted to engage with other leaders outside the organization to collaborate and receive their perspectives on strategic leadership and thinking,”



The program’s learning objectives centered on developing strategic mindsets, making effective decisions, influencing without authority, managing high performance, building innovative cultures, and driving organizational change. These were not just theoretical concepts but practical skills that could be applied in real-world situations. Activities included team-building exercises and situational scenarios designed to discuss different problem-solving methods.



“A typical day usually lasted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Mr. Owens said. “During class, there were several break-out group assignments that allowed group members to analyze and provide group feedback to the course professor; the majority of the exercises were strategic and critical thinking.”



During the engaging seminars, a diverse array of guest speakers shared their insightful perspectives on strategic leadership, each offering a unique lens through which to view the pressing challenges that organizations grapple with in today’s dynamic landscape. Their varied backgrounds and experiences enriched the discussions, illuminating critical issues such as navigating change, fostering innovation, and building resilient teams.



Participants were captivated as these experts delved into real-world case studies and personal anecdotes, making the complexities of leadership not only relatable but also actionable for everyone in attendance.



“The main highlight for me was the quality of presentations,” said Mark Evangelista, Director, Regional Network Enterprise Command Network and System Division, 39th Signal Battalion. “One (guest speaker) worked at Apple, Pixar and Disney; another investigated the BP Deepwater Horizon accident, and another negotiated for the government involving billions of dollars. They kept us actively engaged not just through activity exercises but also through their interesting experiences, research, and presentation skills.”



While the chance to learn from industry experts was undeniably a standout moment for both men, what truly elevated the event was their active engagement with a variety of individuals from different Army units and diverse career fields.



This collaboration not only facilitated the sharing of specialized knowledge but also allowed them to gain firsthand insights into the unique challenges and experiences faced by their ARCYBER peers.



“Attending this program has given me better insights into becoming a better leader at a higher level,” Mr. Evangelista said. “You not only learn from industry experts but also get to interact with a diverse group of participants across ARCYBER. I will always reflect on the information I learned in making everyday decisions at work and in life.”



The interactions fostered an environment rich in camaraderie and mutual respect, making the event an educational experience and a vibrant platform for professional growth and networking among a tapestry of military professionals.



“I recommend all junior and senior leaders attend,” Mr. Evangelista said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to gain a different perspective and view of how others think strategically and handle complex issues.”



Mr. Owens expressed his genuine enthusiasm regarding the ARCYBER initiative, emphasizing its vital role in cultivating and nurturing the next generation of leaders. He highlighted the importance of mentoring young talent and ensuring they are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in an ever-evolving landscape.



“Understanding the role of a leader and how it impacts the workplace and those that work with you in a secular work environment is critically important,” Mr. Owens said. “Learning how to show the attributes of caring, assisting with complex issues, building relationships, showing accountability, and supporting and showing empathy are qualities all individuals in leadership positions, and those who want to be leaders, need to possess. The information I obtained will allow me to apply these attributes within my supply branch and have daily interaction with other leaders and staff sections internally and externally.”