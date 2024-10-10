Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowering Leaders: ARCYBER’s ExLDP fosters essential skills for organizational success

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Empowering Leaders: ARCYBER’s ExLDP fosters essential skills for organizational success

    CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Army Cyber Command Executive Leadership Development Program attendees pose for a photo August 23, 2024 at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill campus. Two 2d Theater Signal Brigade members, Mr. Mark Owens and Mr. Mark Evangelista, attended this unique program designed to bring together people from all corners of the Army with diverse backgrounds and experiences to generate insights, inspire action, and drive transformation and continuous improvement across the ARCYBER and its associated units. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 03:45
    Photo ID: 8701875
    VIRIN: 240823-O-FX425-1455
    Resolution: 2192x1655
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: POMONA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Leaders: ARCYBER’s ExLDP fosters essential skills for organizational success, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Empowering Leaders: ARCYBER&rsquo;s ExLDP fosters essential skills for organizational success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    ARCYBER
    2SIGBDE
    Professional Leadership Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download