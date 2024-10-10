Army Cyber Command Executive Leadership Development Program attendees pose for a photo August 23, 2024 at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill campus. Two 2d Theater Signal Brigade members, Mr. Mark Owens and Mr. Mark Evangelista, attended this unique program designed to bring together people from all corners of the Army with diverse backgrounds and experiences to generate insights, inspire action, and drive transformation and continuous improvement across the ARCYBER and its associated units. (Courtesy photo)
Empowering Leaders: ARCYBER's ExLDP fosters essential skills for organizational success
