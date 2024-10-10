VP-10 Participates in Subject Matter Expert Exchange with Royal New Zealand Air Force

Photo By Lt. Simon Lyon | Sailors from Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 meet with members from Royal New Zealand Air...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Simon Lyon | Sailors from Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 meet with members from Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) 5 Squadron at RNZAF Base Ohakea, New Zealand. The “Red Lancers” of VP-10 are based in Jacksonville, Florida. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations, supporting Commander, Task Force 72, U.S. Seventh Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Seventh Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. see less | View Image Page

OHAKEA, New Zealand – The “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 participated in a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) alongside the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) 5 Squadron, Sept. 21-28.



SMEEs allow crews to exchange best practices and sharpen the edges of their technical expertise in foreign environments.



“It was an invaluable experience and incredibly beneficial getting to work alongside our peers in the 5 Squadron” said Lt. Brian DePaola, aircraft commander, VP-10. “Sharing our experiences and skills not only strengthens our partnership but fosters a unified approach to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.”



The Red Lancer crew conducted multiple briefings, flights, and exchanges with their RNZAF counterparts covering topics ranging from anti-submarine warfare to search and rescue.



“Search and rescue operations were a particular area that the RNZAF was able to showcase and demonstrate their extensive expertise in,” said DePaola. “Since the U.S. Navy and RNZAF both operate the P-8A Poseidon, the techniques for surveillance and rescue operations were exchanged seamlessly, supporting unified and refined responses to catastrophic events.”



Among the many opportunities over the seven-day event, the VP-10 crew practiced anti-submarine warfare tactics on an Expendable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target (EMATT) alongside MH-60Rs from the Royal Australian Navy 816 Squadron and a Royal New Zealand Navy Anzac-class frigate, the HMNZS Te Kaha. This provided invaluable experience for interoperating with allies and partners in both the air and sea domains.



The Red Lancer crew also participated in community outreach, volunteering at a local animal shelter and helping to build animal enclosures for the Hayward Heights branch of New Zealand’s largest no-kill animal shelter, HUHA (Helping You Help Animals).



“I can confidently speak for the entire VP-10 detachment in saying that we truly enjoyed the uniqueness and the hospitality that New Zealand had to offer,” said DePaola.

The “Red Lancers” of VP-10 are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently on a rotational deployment operating from multiple locations including Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations, supporting Commander, Task Force 72, U.S. Seventh Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.