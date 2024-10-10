VP-10 Participates in Subject Matter Expert Exchange with Royal New Zealand Air Force

Sailors from Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 meet with members from Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) 5 Squadron at RNZAF Base Ohakea, New Zealand.
The “Red Lancers” of VP-10 are based in Jacksonville, Florida. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations, supporting Commander, Task Force 72, U.S. Seventh Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.
U.S. Seventh Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
