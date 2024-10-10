Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Water System Confirmed Safe in EPA Inspection Report

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Story by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    For Immediate Release
    Release #JB005-24
    October 16, 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Navy officials received this week the results of a wide-ranging inspection of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) public water system conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

    The inspection, completed over the summer, determined the JBPHH water remains safe for consumption.

    Importantly, the Navy has strengthened its sampling and analysis programs as well as customer service practices for those on the water system. Working together with the EPA and Hawaii Department of Health, the Navy drinking water system in Hawaii has been at the forefront of drinking water testing over the last two years. For more information about the Navy’s drinking water actions and initiatives over the last two years, visit the JBPHH Residence Resources Guide on the JBPHH Safe Waters website www.jbphh-safewaters.org.

    The Navy remains committed to the safety and well-being of every consumer on the JBPHH drinking water system now and for future generations.

    The report can be found here: https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2024-10/sdwa-jbphh-inspection-report-complete-redacted-2024-09-19.pdf

