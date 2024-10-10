Navy Water System Confirmed Safe in EPA Inspection Report

For Immediate Release

Release #JB005-24

October 16, 2024



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Navy officials received this week the results of a wide-ranging inspection of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) public water system conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



The inspection, completed over the summer, determined the JBPHH water remains safe for consumption.



Importantly, the Navy has strengthened its sampling and analysis programs as well as customer service practices for those on the water system. Working together with the EPA and Hawaii Department of Health, the Navy drinking water system in Hawaii has been at the forefront of drinking water testing over the last two years. For more information about the Navy’s drinking water actions and initiatives over the last two years, visit the JBPHH Residence Resources Guide on the JBPHH Safe Waters website www.jbphh-safewaters.org.



The Navy remains committed to the safety and well-being of every consumer on the JBPHH drinking water system now and for future generations.



The report can be found here: https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2024-10/sdwa-jbphh-inspection-report-complete-redacted-2024-09-19.pdf

