Divers and remote technology assist with maintenance at Wilson Lock

Photo By Jeremy Croft | Ty Melton, a lock mechanic with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District,...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Croft | Ty Melton, a lock mechanic with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, dons diving headgear with the help of Matt Williamson, a fellow mechanic at Wilson Lock in Florence, Ala., Oct. 9, 2024. Dive-certified mechanics like Melton and Williamson are crucial to getting a firsthand look at any underwater maintenance concerns, such as the cracks in the land and river sides of the gates at Wilson that have caused the closure of the main chamber. see less | View Image Page

FLORENCE, Ala. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is taking steps to address critical maintenance concerns at Wilson Lock on the Tennessee River, where divers and remotely-operated technology are working together to inspect the main chamber gates. On Oct. 9, 2024, a dive support team, assisted by specialists from the USACE Engineer Research and Development Center, conducted a detailed inspection following the discovery of cracks on both the land and river side gates, which prompted the closure of the main chamber.



Lock mechanic Ty Melton, a certified diver with the Nashville District, led the underwater inspection. Wearing helmet-mounted cameras, Melton provided real-time visual data to the dive support team stationed on the maintenance barge, ND-40. The team monitored his dive closely, supplying air, communications, and drinking water through coiled cables to ensure safety.



The underwater assessment at Wilson Lock revealed cracks that could impact the structural integrity of the gates, underscoring the importance of performing detailed inspections to identify potential issues before they worsen.



In addition to human divers, the inspection utilized advanced remote technology. Brandon McGrew, an operator from ERDC, deployed a Remotely-Operated Vehicle to complement the dive team's efforts. The ROV gathered valuable data from the gates and sidewalls, helping the Nashville District develop a comprehensive repair strategy.



The Nashville District closed the main chamber as a precaution to prevent further damage and potential malfunctions after lock operators heard unusual sounds when operating the gates.



While repairs are being evaluated, the auxiliary lock chamber has been opened to maintain navigation along the Tennessee River. However, the reduced capacity of the auxiliary chamber means that lock times for large tows could increase by 16-24 hours. The Tennessee Valley Authority, which owns the lock, and the Nashville District, which operates it, are working closely to minimize disruption to river traffic.



The Wilson Lock plays a critical role in the Tennessee River’s navigation system, facilitating the movement of over 11.4 million tons of goods annually between the Ohio River and the Gulf of Mexico. The Corps’ dive inspection, in conjunction with the use of ROV technology, is part of its commitment to ensure the continued safety and functionality of this vital waterway infrastructure.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.