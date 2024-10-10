410th Contracting Support Brigade enhances readiness with Warrior Week

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Soldiers and Civilians of the 410th Contracting Support Brigade participate in their...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Soldiers and Civilians of the 410th Contracting Support Brigade participate in their annual Warrior Week at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 7-10, 2024. This intensive training week ensured unit preparedness to provide essential contracting support to U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army South, and other commands and agencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers and Civilians of the 410th Contracting Support Brigade (CSB) participated in their annual Warrior Week, completing Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, alongside mandatory annual training in accordance with the Army Contracting Command’s (ACC) Annual Training Guidance, Oct. 7-10, here.



This intensive training week ensured unit preparedness to provide essential contracting support to U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), and other commands and agencies at a moment’s notice.



"Our Soldiers are trained and ready to respond, allowing U.S. Army South and SOUTHCOM to remain operationally flexible and responsive to the evolving needs of the region," explained Col. Kenneth Bulthuis, the commander of 410th CSB.



The purpose of Warrior Week was to ensure all personnel within the 410th CSB are proficiently trained and ready to execute contracting operations across the area of operations. This readiness is crucial as 410th CSB plays a vital role in enabling the mission success of USSOUTHCOM and USARSOUTH. The brigade’s support ensures that these commands can carry out their strategic objectives by securing the necessary goods and services to sustain operations throughout the area of responsibility (AOR).



"Warrior Week ensures we are prepared to continue delivering contracting support that directly impacts mission success in the Southern Hemisphere," added Bulthuis.



Training activities during Warrior Week included critical field skills such as land navigation, dismounted operations, preliminary marksmanship instruction, and the Army Combat Fitness Test. Soldiers also participated in combat skills training through the Engagement Skills Trainer, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear drills, and medical readiness exercises.



To meet annual administrative training requirements, the unit conducted Total Army Electronic Database System updates in adherence to Army Regulation 350-1, covering key topics such as the Threat Awareness and Reporting Program, Operational Security, Suicide Prevention, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, Equal Opportunity and Equal Employment Opportunity, Active Shooter, and Resiliency training.





The training aligned with ACC’s Annual Training Guidance to ensure full compliance and operational readiness. Through this comprehensive approach, the 410th CSB guarantees its personnel are ready to provide the critical contracting services that support USSOUTHCOM and USARSOUTH’s wide range of operations, from humanitarian assistance missions to joint exercises and contingency operations.



By the end of Warrior Week, the 410th CSB personnel were fully trained and mission-ready, reaffirming their commitment to supporting contracting operations within their AOR. As the brigade continues to strengthen its capabilities, this training highlights the vital role contracting plays in ensuring the success of U.S. Army South and U.S. Southern Command missions.



"Contracting is a key enabler for USARSOUTH and SOUTHCOM missions, ensuring that all logistics and operational needs are met efficiently," said Staff Sgt. Phillip Magliba, an acquisitions, logistics, and technology contracting noncommissioned officer assigned to 410th CSB. "Our ability to provide quick, reliable contracting solutions keeps these commands agile and mission ready."