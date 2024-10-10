Exchange Offers Secure, Convenient ESSO Account Information for Military Community in Germany

Photo By Marisa Conner | Protect your ESSO account information! Authorized ESSO fuel ration cardholders are...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Protect your ESSO account information! Authorized ESSO fuel ration cardholders are reminded that the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is the only authentic source for accurate and secure account information. Users can check their account balance, make payments and more at https://odin.aafes.com/esso. Read more: https://wp.me/pg516D-2Nb. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is reminding members of the military community in Germany that the Exchange is the sole authentic source for accurate and secure information on their ESSO fuel ration accounts.



Authorized ESSO fuel ration cardholders can access their My ESSO account at https://odin.aafes.com/esso, where they can check their account balance and current fuel ration, view transactions, make payments and more.



“Cardholders should be careful not to give their ESSO account information to any unauthorized or unsecure platform,” said Col. Everett “Bud” Lacroix, Exchange commander for Europe, Southwest Asia and Africa. “Doing so could potentially leave them vulnerable to phishing attempts or data breaches.”



For more information on the ESSO fuel ration program for Germany, shoppers can go to ShopMyExchange.com, scroll down to the bottom of the page and select “For Overseas Customers” under “Customer Service.” They can then select “Germany Fuel Ration Program” from the lefthand sidebar.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange