Corps of Engineers announces public meeting for Foxland Harbor Marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 16, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District plans to hold a public meeting at Volunteer State Community College October 24th from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. to present the draft Environmental Assessment for the proposed Foxland Harbor Marina project. The public is invited to share feedback with the Nashville District team at this event.
The public meeting will be held at the following location:
Caudill Auditorium
Volunteer State Community College
1480 Nashville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
The district has opened a public comment period for the assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) documents, to last from Oct. 10 to Nov. 10, 2024. Public comments received during this period will receive an official agency response and become part of the final signed document.
The draft documents are available for review at:
https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p16021coll7/id/26809
Public comments may be submitted via mail or email at the addresses below:
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District
ATTN: CELRN-PMP (David Adams)
110 9th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37203
Email: david.a.adams@usace.army.mil
The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.
