Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers announces public meeting for Foxland Harbor Marina

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Story by Jeremy Croft 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 16, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District plans to hold a public meeting at Volunteer State Community College October 24th from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. to present the draft Environmental Assessment for the proposed Foxland Harbor Marina project. The public is invited to share feedback with the Nashville District team at this event.

    The public meeting will be held at the following location:

    Caudill Auditorium
    Volunteer State Community College
    1480 Nashville Pike
    Gallatin, TN 37066

    The district has opened a public comment period for the assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) documents, to last from Oct. 10 to Nov. 10, 2024. Public comments received during this period will receive an official agency response and become part of the final signed document.

    The draft documents are available for review at:
    https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p16021coll7/id/26809

    Public comments may be submitted via mail or email at the addresses below:

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District
    ATTN: CELRN-PMP (David Adams)
    110 9th Avenue South
    Nashville, TN 37203

    Email: david.a.adams@usace.army.mil

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 11:21
    Story ID: 483226
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers announces public meeting for Foxland Harbor Marina, by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Nashville District
    regulatory
    environmental assessment
    Public Meeting
    Foxland Marina

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download