NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 16, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District plans to hold a public meeting at Volunteer State Community College October 24th from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. to present the draft Environmental Assessment for the proposed Foxland Harbor Marina project. The public is invited to share feedback with the Nashville District team at this event.



The public meeting will be held at the following location:



Caudill Auditorium

Volunteer State Community College

1480 Nashville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066



The district has opened a public comment period for the assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) documents, to last from Oct. 10 to Nov. 10, 2024. Public comments received during this period will receive an official agency response and become part of the final signed document.



The draft documents are available for review at:

https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p16021coll7/id/26809



Public comments may be submitted via mail or email at the addresses below:



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District

ATTN: CELRN-PMP (David Adams)

110 9th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37203



Email: david.a.adams@usace.army.mil



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2024 Date Posted: 10.16.2024 11:21 Story ID: 483226 Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers announces public meeting for Foxland Harbor Marina, by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.