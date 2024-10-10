Reserve Airlift Wing Supports “Ample Strike” Builds Bonds with NATO Allies

Maj. Gary Koivisto, 433rd Operations Support Squadron evaluator pilot, served as aircraft commander for the 68th Airlift Squadron aircrew titled “Reach 2010”. Their mission was to use a C-5M Super Galaxy to transport two 147th Attack Wing MQ-9 Reapers from the Czech Republic to Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, in Houston, Texas, and included stops at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, all in support of NATO Exercise “Ample Strike” from Sept. 20-28.



Originally, the mission included support of the NATO Days defense force show in Ostrava, with the C-5 serving as a static display, however, because of severe inclement weather from “Storm Boris,” the show was cancelled. Despite the cancellation , the aircrew reached out to the public to facilitate tours and a visit to a local Czech high school.



Upon landing on Sept. 20. the aircrew was graciously welcomed by members from Leoš Janáček Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The airport has facilitated NATO Days in Ostrava since 2003. The 68th AS aircrew invited the airport workers for a tour of the C-5.



“This airport has the longest runway in the Czech Republic and has a history of supporting the military,” said Tomas Pieter, Ostrava Airport cargo handling manager. “I really like to see you guys and work with you. It’s pretty awesome.”



The airport workers expressed their gratitude to see the C-5 up close. They also expressed a sentiment of appreciation for the aircrew’s military support to NATO.



“I feel better when you’re here,” said Pieter. “Seeing you makes me feel supported and that we are actually safe. With the Russian aggression in Ukraine, it is important for the community to see NATO as a collective.”



“It is important for the NATO communities to see someone from as far away as Texas,” said Koivisto. He and his aircrew travelled more than 5,000 miles from their home station at the 433rd Airlift Wing on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland San Antonio, Texas, to support the mission. “NATO Days is the largest defense force show in Europe. We’re here to show NATO that we’re a strong partner who is prepared and ready to work with all of our partners, both American, NATO, and otherwise.”



Traditionally every year the “Ample Strike” exercise brings together NATO allies for a multinational military exercise that trains joint terminal attack controllers and other air and land forces together. The NATO Days defense force show serves as a sort of conclusion and celebration, but this year the mission evolved from exercise to real-world humanitarian support.



“Unfortunately, there was a natural disaster because of historical flooding and the defense force show was cancelled,” said Koivisto, “but that didn’t stop the MQ-9 Reapers from performing humanitarian support. They transitioned from an exercise wargames posture to an immediate humanitarian focus.”



Two MQ-9 Reapers and 48 personnel from the Ample Strike exercise utilized the Reapers via their ground control station to directly support regional recovery operations and provide incident awareness and assessment of the storm’s widespread flood destruction to the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Interior Emergency Services. Floodwaters affected more than 60 miles, affecting hundreds of thousands of people, and the 147th ATKW specialized capabilities assisted in responding to the crisis to conduct real-time damage assessments, helping local authorities’ recovery efforts and assisting in the restoration of critical infrastructure.



“It’s an awesome contribution you guys have made to our partnership with the Czechs,” said Ambassador Bijan Sabet of the U.S. Embassy in the Czech Republic in regards to the U.S. military work with Czech civil authorities. “We are grateful for all the work you’ve done to support this effort.”



The Reaper mission performed by the 147th ATKW is a neighboring Air National Guard unit to the C-5 aircrew who transported the Reapers back to Texas. Not only did the aircrew transport the Reapers back home, but local Czech Republic students from the local high school, Masarykovo gymnázium Příbor, toured the C-5 as part of building bonds with NATO allies.



The aircrew wanted to try to make it up to those who did not get to go to the defense force air show.



“Public outreach is really important,” said 1st Lt. Marc D’Amore, 68th AS C-5 pilot. “The people have been going through a lot here with the massive flooding... The least we could do is show a token of appreciation for being a good host to us and welcoming us in with open arms. With everything that they’ve been through, they need it and we’re happy to oblige.”



Two C-5 pilots and a flight engineer also visited the local high school, Masarykovo gymnázium Příbor, to take questions from the students and teachers.



The 433rd Airlift Wing specializes in global strategic airlift that can go anywhere and anytime. Supporting exercise “Ample Strike” allows the 433rd Citizen Airmen opportunity to work with Joint Forces and NATO partners.



“I think we can look at all the real-world and current events right now and see how important it is to train with our partners,” said Koivisto. “It’s not just a talking point with NATO. When we arrived, people are standing out at the fence of the airport, waiting and waving as we landed. It is really important to build those relationships with not just the military members but with the local people here and abroad.”



