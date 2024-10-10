Reserve Airlift Wing Supports “Ample Strike” Builds Bonds with NATO Allies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gary Koivisto, 433rd Operations Support Squadron evaluator pilot, served as aircraft commander for the 68th Airlift Squadron aircrew titled “Reach 2010”. Their mission was to use a C-5M Super Galaxy to transport two 147th Attack Wing MQ-9 Reapers from the Czech Republic to Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, in Houston, Texas, and included stops at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, all in support of NATO Exercise “Ample Strike” from Sept. 20-28.



Originally, the mission included support of the NATO Days defense force show in Ostrava, with the C-5 serving as a static display, however, because of severe inclement weather from “Storm Boris,” the show was cancelled. Despite the cancellation, the aircrew reached out to the public to facilitate tours and a visit to a local Czech high school.