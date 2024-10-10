Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Airlift Wing Supports “Ample Strike” Builds Bonds with NATO Allies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.21.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Maj. Gary Koivisto, 433rd Operations Support Squadron evaluator pilot, served as aircraft commander for the 68th Airlift Squadron aircrew titled “Reach 2010”. Their mission was to use a C-5M Super Galaxy to transport two 147th Attack Wing MQ-9 Reapers from the Czech Republic to Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, in Houston, Texas, and included stops at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, all in support of NATO Exercise “Ample Strike” from Sept. 20-28.

    Originally, the mission included support of the NATO Days defense force show in Ostrava, with the C-5 serving as a static display, however, because of severe inclement weather from “Storm Boris,” the show was cancelled. Despite the cancellation, the aircrew reached out to the public to facilitate tours and a visit to a local Czech high school.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940387
    VIRIN: 240921-F-SE223-6001
    Filename: DOD_110626433
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: OSTRAVA, CZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Airlift Wing Supports “Ample Strike” Builds Bonds with NATO Allies, by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reserve Airlift Wing Supports &ldquo;Ample Strike&rdquo; Builds Bonds with NATO Allies

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Czech Republic
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Ample Strike
    NATO Days

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download