    Robinson Barracks Elementary School Recognized as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    10.10.2024

    Story by Jessica Tackaberry 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    STUTTGART, Germany—The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Robinson Barracks Elementary School, a DoDEA Europe school in Stuttgart, Germany, as one of the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2024. This esteemed honor is awarded to schools that demonstrate exceptional academic performance or significant progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

    Robinson Barracks Elementary, selected as an Exemplary High Performing School, joins two other DoDEA schools honored with Blue Ribbon status this year: West Point Elementary School at the United States Military Academy and Alconbury Elementary School in the United Kingdom. The Blue-Ribbon Award highlights the school's dedication to fostering a safe and engaging environment where students can excel.

    "The recognition of Robinson Barracks Elementary as a National Blue Ribbon School showcases the commitment, hard work, and collaboration of our entire school community," said Dr. Lisa Bell, principal of Robinson Barracks Elementary School. "This achievement reflects our dedication to academic excellence and ensuring each student has the opportunity to thrive."

    DoDEA Europe East District Superintendent Elizabeth Fales echoed these sentiments: "Robinson Barracks Elementary has consistently demonstrated a standard of excellence beyond academic performance. This award highlights our educators, students, and families' collective efforts to create a nurturing and high-achieving learning environment. We are incredibly proud of this recognition."

    The National Blue-Ribbon Schools Program is one of the longest-running recognition programs by the U.S. Department of Education. It celebrates schools that set and meet high academic standards. In 2024, 356 schools nationwide were honored, inspiring educational excellence. Schools are recognized in one of two categories: Exemplary High Performing Schools, ranking among their state's highest performers, and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools, acknowledged for their success in closing achievement gaps among student groups.

    For more information, visit the https://www.dodea.edu/education/school-awards/national-blue-ribbon-schools

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Location: STUTTGART, DE
