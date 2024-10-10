Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robinson Barracks Elementary School Recognized as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School

    Robinson Barracks Elementary School Recognized as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School

    GERMANY

    10.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    Robinson Barracks Elementary School, a DoDEA Europe school in Stuttgart, Germany, celebrates its recognition as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. This distinction reflects the commitment of educators, students, and families in fostering a high-achieving and nurturing learning environment.

    Robinson Barracks Elementary School Recognized as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School

