Eielson exercises readiness during Arctic Gold 25-1

The 354th Fighter Wing conducted Exercise Arctic Gold 25-1, which simulated the wing’s ability to sustain F-35A Lightning II operations from multiple deployed locations, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 2-10.



“During AG 25-1, we validated unit capability to operate from multiple locations in a combat representative environment to support world-wide Combatant Commander requirements,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Curran, 356th Fighter Squadron commander. “It was a great opportunity to focus the entire range of personnel and units at Eielson AFB to deliver advanced fifth-generation combat power.”



The exercise presented various wartime scenarios to test the wing’s combat capability and readiness. This included the Agile Combat Employment concept where a deployed wing can set up a central point known as a hub, while distributing its assets across several key location points known as spokes to deploy rapid airpower.





With the use of spokes, Eielson was able to test the wing’s command and control (C2) processes and personnel.



“A military conflict will involve constant communication from so many different sources and mediums that it requires very robust and practiced C2 procedures to test how well the base communicates internally between our own units and externally to other bases, aircraft, military branches, etc.,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Allen, 354th Fighter Wing Inspector General. “We do this very well as a whole, but technologies and processes are always changing, so this exercise allows us to ensure we are all up to date on the latest and greatest procedures.”



Pilots were also able to complete forward area and refueling point operations from an HC-130, assigned to Joint Base Elmondorf-Richardson, Alaska, demonstrating a capability to operate from remote & austere locations, explained Curran.



AG 25-1 allowed Eielson to develop and test processes, on multiple fronts, for how the base is going to deploy and refined the ability of the 354th FW to effectively employ fifth-generation combat airpower anytime, anywhere.



“This iteration of Arctic Gold really allowed us to build on our confidence in deployed operations,” explained Allen. “I saw Airmen be tasked with a complex exercise scenario and use their military skills and experience to solve the problems that came along with it. We will continue to refine and build upon what we’ve learned this week throughout the coming year.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2024 Date Posted: 10.15.2024 20:36 Story ID: 483189 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eielson exercises readiness during Arctic Gold 25-1, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.