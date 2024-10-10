YHS hosts 6th youth exchange program event, focuses on cultural, educational exchange

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.06.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    Yokota High School hosted a cultural and educational exchange event as part of the sixth Youth Exchange Program at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6.
    The two-day event was a collaboration between Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific, and brought together Japanese and American students for an experience designed to promote mutual understanding, cross-cultural collaboration, and the development of diverse perspectives.
    The exchange featured a variety of interactive activities aimed at breaking down language barriers and enhancing problem-solving skills.
    “Our main goal is to give students the opportunity to meet local Japanese students, make friends, and use the Japanese they've been learning in school,” said Clarissa Bayse, YHS Japanese language teacher. “Although many of our students live in Japan, they rarely have opportunities to practice the language. This event helps them build confidence and broaden their horizons.”
    The U.S. and Japanese students worked in teams to develop creative, economical, eco-friendly products and solutions in a variety of broad topics. Through collaboration, participants gained new skills and strengthened cross-cultural connections.
    “We learned so much about Japanese culture, and I realized that it’s okay to make mistakes when speaking Japanese—you just have to keep trying,” said Ava McElroy, YHS student. “If I meet any of the [Japanese] students again, I’d definitely want to keep talking to them.”
    While the focus of the event was on student participation, the program also attracted attention from local government officials and senior military leaders. Representatives from MOFA and the 374th Airlift Wing took part in the exchange program’s closing ceremony.
    “The decisions you make as future leaders will impact not only Japan and America but this vital region as well,” said U.S. Army Col. Seth Graves, U.S. Forces Japan manpower, personnel and support director. “The friendships you’ve formed here are a testament to the powerful alliance between our two nations, and I’m confident they will last a lifetime.”
    The annual Youth Exchange Program underscores the strong partnership between MOFA and DoDEA, fostering lasting connections and cultural understanding among the youth of both nations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
