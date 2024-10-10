Truman Strike Group Transits Strait of Dover for the North Sea

Photo By Seaman Michael Shen | 241014-N-FY193-1114 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 14, 2024) The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Michael Shen | 241014-N-FY193-1114 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 14, 2024) The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Dover, Oct. 14, for the North Sea where the strike group will conduct operations with Allies and partners. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen) see less | View Image Page

NORTH SEA – The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) transited through the Strait of Dover for the North Sea, Oct. 14.



The strike group will conduct operations in the North Sea with Allies and partners from several countries in the region, demonstrating the warfighting interoperability and strategic relationships built over the past eighty years.



“Storied in world history, our transit through the Strait of Dover to operate with our Allies in the North Sea underscores our commitment to maritime security and the NATO Alliance,” said Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of the HSTCSG. “We will operate with our NATO Allies and partners to strengthen our collective readiness, defense, and deterrence. No nation can confront today’s challenges alone, and we look forward to showcasing our interoperability.”



The Strait of Dover, historically known as the Dover Narrows, is the narrowest part of the English Channel and separates Great Britain from mainland Europe. The channel also separates the Atlantic Ocean from the North Sea, a strategically important area where the carrier strike group will conduct various bilateral operations with Allies and partners. The strike group last operated in the North Sea during a deployment in 2018, including time operating above the Arctic Circle in the Norwegian Sea for the NATO exercise Trident Juncture.



“I’m excited to operate in the North Sea again,” said Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer of USS Harry S. Truman and former executive officer during the 2018 deployment. “With its unique geographical and environmental characteristics, every time we operate in this region we increase our proficiency and showcase our inherent flexibility to operate anywhere in the world.”



The HSTCSG will support U.S. Naval Forces Europe’s maritime operations and theater security cooperation missions, working alongside Allies and partners to maintain maritime safety, security, and stability. The Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) operated in the North Sea in 2023 and was the first aircraft carrier to visit Oslo, Norway, for a port of call since 1958.



Before entering the Strait of Dover, the strike group operated off the Azores and Northern Africa for a series of warfighting training scenarios between the strike group’s ships and air wing before heading North for the English Channel.



“It feels like the world has their eyes on us, speculating where we’ll go and what we’ll do next,” said Lt. Adam Biethman, a reactor department officer onboard Harry S. Truman. “I love the flexibility of our strike group, and it’s great to know we’ll be operating and learning from our Allies in the North Sea.”



The carrier strike group consists of the flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 with nine embarked aviation squadrons; staffs from CSG-8, CVW-1, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64); and two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109).



HSTCSG’s mission is to conduct prompt and sustained combat operations at sea and remain the cornerstone of the Navy’s forward presence through sea control and power projection capabilities. You can find them on DVIDS at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN75.