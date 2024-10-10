Truman's Deployment

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Seaman Michael Shen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241014-N-FY193-1114 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 14, 2024) The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Dover, Oct. 14, for the North Sea where the strike group will conduct operations with Allies and partners. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)

    Truman Strike Group Transits Strait of Dover for the North Sea

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN
    HSTCSG

