Truman's Deployment

241014-N-FY193-1114 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 14, 2024) The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Dover, Oct. 14, for the North Sea where the strike group will conduct operations with Allies and partners. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)