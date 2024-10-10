Lake Eufaula Project Office provides answers to questions regarding low lake level

Photo By Brannen Parrish | File photo of Eufaula Lake and Dam from the boat ramp at Ladybird Landing. The Lake...... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | File photo of Eufaula Lake and Dam from the boat ramp at Ladybird Landing. The Lake Eufaula Project Office, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds stakeholders that no seasonal pool exists at Lake Eufaula. Below normal lake levels are due to a lack of runoff in the reservoir's watershed. Water releases from Lake Eufaula's conservation pool are for Congressionally authorized purposes of water supply, recreation, sediment control, fish and wildlife, hydroelectric power, and navigation. see less | View Image Page

The Lake Eufaula Project Office reminds the public that low lake levels are due to lack of adequate rainfall and runoff to replenish the reservoir and not because of an intentional drawdown.



“Lake Eufaula’s year-round, congressionally authorized conservation pool is between elevation 565 and elevation 585,” said Gerald Treadwell, lake manager, Lake Eufaula Project Office, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “The reason for lake levels have declined is because we haven’t received enough rainfall or runoff to return the lake to elevation 585. We don’t intentionally reduce the pool at Lake Eufaula for the winter season.”



The USACE, defines the conservation pool as the volume of water stored in a reservoir that’s designated for authorized project purposes.



At Lake Eufaula, water in the conservation pool can be released for hydropower, water supply, navigation, water quality or fish and wildlife management.



“During normal operations, hydropower releases comprise the bulk of releases from Lake Eufaula, and accounts for the largest visible change, but it’s important to remember that Eufaula Dam was also constructed to provide hydropower benefits from elevation 565 to 585,” said Adrian Saenz, water manager, Hydraulics and Hydrology Branch, Tulsa District.



Saenz, who manages water releases at Lake Eufaula during floods and droughts, said additional factors leading to lower lake levels are evapo-transpiration, the combined effects of water evaporation from the surface of the lake and absorption by plants, and reduced inflows.



“The cumulative effects of evapo-transpiration during prolonged dry periods can cause noticeable effects,” Saenz said. “Warmer October temperatures at Lake Eufaula accounted for a loss of roughly 1,100-acre feet per day.”



Lake Eufaula’s visitors may be asking, “What about recreation?”



“Recreation is an important project purpose at Lake Eufaula. It provides outdoor recreation opportunities and creates jobs in the local community,” said Treadwell. “But recreation isn’t the only authorized purpose, and during unusually warm and dry periods, water supply and hydropower provide benefits like ensuring communities have access to water, and ensuring peak power is available as people use more electricity.”



According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System site, www.drought.gov/states/oklahoma, Lake Eufaula’s watershed is currently experiencing severe drought conditions.



