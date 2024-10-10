USS Preble (DDG 88) Arrives in Yokosuka to join Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15, observes as USS Preble (DDG 88)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15, observes as USS Preble (DDG 88) arrives in port. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) returned to its forward-deployed location of Yokosuka, Japan, to rejoin Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) October 12th, 2024.



The ship was commissioned Nov. 9, 2002, in Boston and had been homeported at Naval Base San Diego for nearly 22 years.



“We are thrilled to have Preble join the team in the Western Pacific,” said Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15. “Her arrival brings us to ten destroyers, and her advanced capabilities add unique value. I am excited to get Preble underway with our Allies and partners to see what she can do.”



The ship is named in honor of Commodore Edward Preble, who served in the American Revolutionary War and was one of the early leaders of the Navy. USS Preble is the 38th destroyer of her class.



The United States values Japan’s contributions to the peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific and its long-term commitment and hospitality in hosting U.S. forces forward deployed there. These forces, along with their counterparts in the Japan Self-Defense Forces, make up the core capabilities needed by the alliance to meet common strategic objectives and support a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.