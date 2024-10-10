Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Preble Arrives in Yokosuka to join Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    10.12.2024

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15, observes as USS Preble (DDG 88) arrives in port. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Arrives in Yokosuka to join Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    DESRON 15
    Preble

