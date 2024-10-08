HAPPY BIRTHDAY U.S. NAVY

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Galley hosted a 249th U.S. Navy Birthday meal, Oct. 10.
Even though the Navy's birthday is October 13, the NMCP Galley celebrated early with a meal featuring BBQ chicken, grilled ribeye steaks, rice pilaf, dinner rolls, and assorted desserts featuring a ceremonial cake.
On October 13, 1775, the Continental Congress established the Continental Navy British sea control and supply ships to the British Army in America. The Navy celebrates its birthday to honor the service, sacrifice, and devotion of its Sailors.
