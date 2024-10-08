HAPPY BIRTHDAY U.S. NAVY

Courtesy Photo | Portsmouth, VA (Oct. 10, 2024) Culinary Specialists serve food in Naval Medical Center...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Portsmouth, VA (Oct. 10, 2024) Culinary Specialists serve food in Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Galley during a meal dedicated to the U.S. Navy's 249th birthday. The U.S. Navy was established Oct. 13, 1775, and is celebrated every year at commands throughout the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright) see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Galley hosted a 249th U.S. Navy Birthday meal, Oct. 10.



Even though the Navy's birthday is October 13, the NMCP Galley celebrated early with a meal featuring BBQ chicken, grilled ribeye steaks, rice pilaf, dinner rolls, and assorted desserts featuring a ceremonial cake.



On October 13, 1775, the Continental Congress established the Continental Navy British sea control and supply ships to the British Army in America. The Navy celebrates its birthday to honor the service, sacrifice, and devotion of its Sailors.