HAPPY BIRTHDAY U.S. NAVY

    Courtesy Photo | Portsmouth, VA (Oct. 10, 2024) Culinary Specialists serve food in Naval Medical Center...... read more read more

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Story by Christina Johnson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Galley hosted a 249th U.S. Navy Birthday meal, Oct. 10.

    Even though the Navy's birthday is October 13, the NMCP Galley celebrated early with a meal featuring BBQ chicken, grilled ribeye steaks, rice pilaf, dinner rolls, and assorted desserts featuring a ceremonial cake.

    On October 13, 1775, the Continental Congress established the Continental Navy British sea control and supply ships to the British Army in America. The Navy celebrates its birthday to honor the service, sacrifice, and devotion of its Sailors.

