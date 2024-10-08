HAPPY BIRTHDAY U.S. NAVY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Portsmouth, VA (Oct. 10, 2024) A cake made by the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Galley to celebrate the U.S. Navy's 249th birthday. The U.S. Navy was established Oct. 13, 1775, and is celebrated every year at commands throughout the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)