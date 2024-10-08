Bradleys ready to roll in Croatia

Courtesy Photo | A Bradley M2A2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle is shown in Gasinci, Croatia, Aug. 26, 2024. ...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Bradley M2A2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle is shown in Gasinci, Croatia, Aug. 26, 2024. 62 Bradleys will be refurbished in Croatia as part of a foreign military sales case with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command. The vehicles will equip Croatia's newly established medium infantry brigade as they work to modernize their ground forces and become more interoperable with NATO allies to support national and regional defense. see less | View Image Page

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. - Twenty-two Bradley M2A2 Infantry Fighting Vehicles arrived in Croatia last December to be restored at Djuro Djaković Special Vehicles (DDSV) facility. Less than a year later, the first three Bradleys have come off the refurbishment line, ready to enhance and modernize Croatia’s infantry capabilities.



The foreign military sales case currently includes 62 Bradleys designated for refurbishment, and the possible acquisition of up to 93 total vehicles by Croatia. The majority of the Bradleys were purchased through the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command’s (USASAC) excess defense article (EDA) program. The EDA program allows foreign partners to procure equipment that has been divested from the U.S. Army with significant cost savings.



To be reconditioned to a fully operable system and ensure there are no field-level maintenance faults, the Bradleys will receive a complete overhaul on everything from the engine and drive train to the electrical systems and fresh paint. DDSV is completing the refurbishment work in conjunction with BAE Systems, while several other vendors will supply additional components like weapons and communication equipment.



It’s a complex project requiring coordination between private companies and government agencies from both countries. At the U.S. Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, the Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) facilitates Croatia’s FMS needs with USASAC stateside to develop and execute the case.



“The USASAC team monitors program developments, funding requirements, milestone activities and other pivotal program activities such as partner relations,” said Willie Jones, USASAC country program manager for Croatia.



For this case, USASAC also worked closely with Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems (PEO GCS), which has a more direct, hands-on interface with the vendors. PEO GCS played a pivotal role in the smooth and timely execution of this case according to Lt. Col. Brian Devlin, ODC chief.



“Every step of the way they offered incredible communication, problem solving and professional conduct in all respects,” Devlin said. “In their treatment of our ally, Croatia, their interactions with the embassy and ODC and certainly with our industry partners. That’s why a very complex program with lots of moving pieces has culminated to this point where we’re getting vehicles off the line and ready to hand over to Croatia—because of the exceptional program management of the Croatia Bradley program office within PEO GCS.”



Support for the Croatia Bradley program doesn’t end when the vehicles come off the line, though. USASAC embraces a Total Package Approach to ensure partner nations can sustain their equipment moving forward and maintain strict readiness levels comparable to the U.S.



“The Total Package Approach provides reassurance to the partner nation from a cradle to grave standpoint, which means the United States government will support this system for its projected lifecycle,” Jones said. “This approach guarantees the partner nation a return on its investment in regard to this platform.”



With an initial spare parts package and field service officer support in place, Croatia will soon begin training in the maintenance and operation of their new fleet.



“We’re going to be there with them for the long haul, because basic skills are just a starting point,” Devlin said. “We’re going to teach them that field-level maintenance soon, and we expect to have a small unit’s worth of vehicles done by the end of the year. So, by early 2025 the exciting part starts, where we get their drivers and their gunners into the Bradley and actually teach them how to operate these things.”



Croatia will eventually conduct more in depth, realistic training scenarios alongside their state partner, the Minnesota National Guard, to increase their competency with the system and their interoperability with NATO partners.



“But once that first batch is delivered and that first group is trained—that’s when the Croatians can already start integrating them into their force and eventually deploy them in support of NATO operations,” Devlin said.



Croatia chose the Bradley as the main firepower to equip a newly established medium infantry brigade. The addition of the Bradleys not only aids Croatia’s modernization effort to divest itself of legacy, eastern-origin equipment, it bolsters national and regional defense by making them more interoperable and capable of supporting missions alongside NATO allies.



“Croatia is an ally that is willing to stand shoulder to shoulder with the U.S. and the rest of NATO to combat enemies of the alliance,” Jones said. “It’s critical to support these security cooperation efforts so NATO partners can operate seamlessly together in their defense of the region.”