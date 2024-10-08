The U.S. Navy’s CIAT: Operational Readiness in the Pacific

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Cooper Bailey | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 07, 2024) After participating in a groundbreaking ceremony at...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Cooper Bailey | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 07, 2024) After participating in a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the P-39 Ship Handling and Combat Training Facility onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Western Pacific’s leadership pose for a group photo, Oct 7. The Ship Handling and Combat Training Facility is planned to be a multi-story building to include high bay space for Integrated Navigation, Seamanship and Ship Handling Trainers, a Radar Navigation Trainer, a Multi-Purpose Reconfigurable Training System, and SCSTC’s Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Trainer (CIAT). The CIAT, the third of its kind, will join existing CIATs in San Diego, California and Norfolk, Virginia, which have proven instrumental in enhancing mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan - Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Western Pacific (WESTPAC) participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the P-39 Ship Handling and Combat Training Facility onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Oct. 7. This marked a significant milestone for U.S. Navy training.



The Ship Handling and Combat Training Facility is planned to be a multi-story building to include high bay space for Integrated Navigation, Seamanship and Ship Handling Trainers, a Radar Navigation Trainer, a Multi-Purpose Reconfigurable Training System, and SCSTC’s Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Trainer (CIAT). The CIAT, the third of its kind, will join existing CIATs in San Diego, California and Norfolk, Virginia, which have proven instrumental in enhancing mission readiness.



Lt. Cmdr. Hung-Chi Lee, SCSTC WESTPAC’s officer in charge, emphasizes the importance of establishing a CIAT in Yokosuka.



“The CIAT in Yokosuka will revolutionize our training capabilities for Forward Deployed Forces-Japan, ensuring our warfighters are always ready to face any threat with confidence and skill,” he said. “The establishment of the CIATs at our major fleet concentration areas strengthens the network of warfighters across the Surface Force, allowing for the rapid incorporation of lessons learned from real-world events, such as the recent attacks in the Red Sea, into training scenarios for ships preparing to deploy.”



By providing a CIAT onboard the U.S. Navy’s largest overseas base, the Navy significantly expands its ability to train the surface fleet in the Pacific region. This strategic location increases flexibility in training schedules, allowing Sailors and Officers to adapt their training to fit operational needs. It reduces travel time for those based in Yokosuka, enhancing accessibility to training resources. The CIAT will also maintain the training pipeline during ship upgrades and maintenance periods, ensuring that training continuity is preserved even during operational downtimes.



The CIAT is part of Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment – Combat Systems (STAVE-CS), the Director, Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record. STAVE-CS was introduced nine years ago as a means to invest in training technologies, devices, and facilities to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and availability of all surface training.



The trainer offers full-scale simulated combat system operations, allowing trainees to engage in realistic combat scenarios. Enhanced fidelity, visuals, and sounds create immersive training experiences that prepare Sailors and Officers for the complexities of modern warfare. Furthermore, the CIAT provides comprehensive training for air, surface, undersea, and ballistic missile threats, ensuring that our warfighters are equipped to handle a wide range of potential challenges. A key feature of the CIAT is its integrated debrief capability, which allows for the full PBED process - plan, brief, execute, and debrief. These advanced capabilities enable combat systems watchteams to build proficiency and validate combat effectiveness in an environment that closely mimics real-world scenarios.



The CIAT incorporates advanced simulation tools that provide trainees with the same visual and audio indications they experience aboard their ships. Key technological features include Naval Integrated Fire Control simulation, which allows for realistic engagement scenarios, and constructive aviation scenarios that enable trainees to practice coordinating with air assets. Simulated communications enhance joint operations training, while integrated electronic warfare training prepares Sailors and Officers to counter electronic threats. Additionally, the trainer offers soft kill and advanced anti-submarine warfare models, equipping them to handle complex undersea engagements.



By investing in warfighter competency, the U.S. Navy will remain the world’s premier fighting force. The CIAT in Yokosuka will play a crucial role in preparing our warfighters to operate and tactically employ surface combat systems across the spectrum of operations and in turn, directly enhance operational readiness in the Pacific.



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), headquartered in Dahlgren, Virginia, falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), led by Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko. SCSTC is a training organization that consists of 15 global learning sites and detachments. Its mission is to provide the U.S. Navy and our allies with highly trained warfighters to maintain, operate, and tactically employ surface combat systems across the spectrum of operations. Annually, SCSTC delivers training to over 37,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 27 partner nations.



For information about Surface Combat Systems Training Command, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SCSTC



Follow SCSTC on:

https://www.facebook.com/SurfaceCombatSystemsTrainingCommand

https://www.linkedin.com/company/scstc/

https://www.instagram.com/scstc_hq/