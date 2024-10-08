DLA Distribution commander learns Tobyhanna’s secrets to success

TOBYHANNA, Pa. – Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, learned more about operations, innovations and support to the Army and joint warfighter during a visit to DLA Distribution Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, located at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Sept. 30.



York made his first visit to the site since assuming command of DLA Distribution in May.



“This visit was a mission of learning to understand the remarkable breadth and scope of DLA Tobyhanna’s commitment to our warfighters and whole of government partners,” York said. “Each of our distribution sites has a unique mission, and I’m blown away by the Tobyhanna team and complexity of the mission here.”



DLA Distribution, Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, receives, stores and issues systems ranging from communications; command, control and computers; and intelligence-electronic warfare to satellite communications systems in its Distribution Operations Division. The Retail Distribution Operations Division performs supply, storage, material movement and distribution responsibilities in direct support of their mission partners at Tobyhanna Army Depot.



“We support the joint warfighter by receiving, storing and issuing communication and electronic systems for all service branches,” said Army Lt. Col. Allen Luna, commander, DLA Distribution, Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania. “We’re able to expertly accomplish this mission due largely to the dedicated mentality and drive of our team. We just want to get after it.”



At Tobyhanna, employees sustain the warfighter through wholesale distribution operations exceeding 17,000 line and major end items valued at over $10 billion. Within its retail operations, the team manages more than 60,000 unique line items totaling more than $16 billion.



“One thing that’s very distinctive about DLA Distribution Tobyhanna is that we are a small site, but if you look at the dollar value of our inventory, we’re probably in the top within the organization,” said Raymond Martin, deputy commander, DLA Distribution, Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania.



The organization is also responsible to plan, program, manage, and accomplish receipt, storage, inventory, preservation, packing, marking, and worldwide distribution for all the branches of services to include Army major-end-items such as wheeled and tracked vehicles, repair parts, and secondary items such as engines, transmissions, generators, and heaters.



York toured the retail and wholesale warehouse facilities that provide for general purpose, heated, radiological, industrial gasses, and bulk stock storage and contain satellite terminals, radio and radar systems, telephones and switchboards, anti-intrusion devices, airborne surveillance equipment and navigational instruments, electronic warfare, and many other types of unique and specialized systems.



At each stop York was able to meet with DLA Distribution Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, employees who support the organizations efforts.



“The team at DLA Distribution, Tobyhanna, is operating at a very high level,” York said. “I’m grateful for the ability to tap into the secrets to success you’ve created here.”



At the conclusion of the visit, York took time to recognize Martin for over 20 years of service to DLA Distribution. York presented Martin with the DLA Meritorious Civilian Service Award in recognition of his retirement.



“We don’t let things stop us,” Martin said of his team. “We’re good at finding innovative solutions and making things work.”

