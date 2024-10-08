U.S. Naval Forces Korea Awarded ROK Presidential Unit Citation

Courtesy Photo | Republic of Korea (ROK) President Yoon Suk Yeol presented Commander, U.S. Naval Forces...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Republic of Korea (ROK) President Yoon Suk Yeol presented Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski with the ROK Presidential Unit Citation (PUC), during the 76th Annual ROK Armed Forces Day Ceremony in Seoul, October 1. CNFK located on Busan Naval Base, South Korea, is the U.S. Navy's representative in South Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective interoperability in Korea and the region. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Republic of Korea (ROK) President Yoon Suk Yeol presented Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski with the ROK Presidential Unit Citation (PUC), during the 76th Annual ROK Armed Forces Day Ceremony in Seoul, October 1.



The ROK PUC is the highest unit honor that the ROK president can bestow on a military unit and recognizes the efforts of all the Sailors of CNFK for "outstanding contribution to the defense of the Republic of Korea."

Over the last year, CNFK has supported multiple port visits in Busan and Jeju, including three carrier strike groups, amphibious strike and amphibious ready groups, the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) and the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792). CNFK also coordinated trilateral partnerships with Republic of Korea Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.



"We are incredibly honored by President Yoon’s personal recognition on behalf of CNFK," said Koprowski. "This award is a testament to the ironclad commitment to the ROK-U.S. alliance and a true reflection of the work being done every day by ROK and U.S. Sailors from CRF and CNFK. Our collaboration with the ROK Navy ensures we remain ready and vigilant, working together to safeguard the security of this great nation."



The conferral of the PUC marks the fourth time a U.S. Navy command has received the prestigious award since 1950. Previous recipients of the award include CNFK in 2017 and U.S. Navy Task Forces 90 and 95 in periods bridging 1950-1951 during the Korean War.



Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), located on Busan Naval Base, South Korea, is the U.S. Navy's representative in South Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective interoperability in Korea and the region.